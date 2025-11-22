Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

