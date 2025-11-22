Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,563 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,256,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 88,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

