Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 15,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $604.04 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.15. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.