Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 50,000 NN, Inc. $NNBR

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in NN by 21.5% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 410,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 22.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,274,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NN Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.25 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

