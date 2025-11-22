Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,512 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6,048.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $81.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

