Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 177.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 20,518,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,387,000 after buying an additional 682,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,865,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 4,506,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,798 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,298,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.72). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

