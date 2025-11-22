Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,133 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

