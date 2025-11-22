Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

