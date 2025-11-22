Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,906 Shares of ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ICF International were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.48. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $228,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,423.76. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,498. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

