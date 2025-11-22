Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in H World Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 575.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark boosted their price target on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

H World Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

