Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vertex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vertex by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 44.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vertex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $60.71.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertex from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.