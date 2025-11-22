Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 1,750,900 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,040,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.