Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,498 Shares of Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 400.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

