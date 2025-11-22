Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,043 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of AdaptHealth worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 39.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $820.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.62 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

