Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,217 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 233.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 98,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 186.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

