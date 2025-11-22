Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.36 and traded as low as $28.68. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 71,113 shares traded.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 2.6%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
