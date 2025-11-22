Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.36 and traded as low as $28.68. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 71,113 shares traded.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 2.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

