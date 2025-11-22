BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) $BCBP Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,122 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

BCBP opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 0.82.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.73 million. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

