Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,474 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $271.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

