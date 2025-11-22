Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,685 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $81,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 829,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 281,131 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BAH opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $150.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.