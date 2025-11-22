BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,437.65. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

