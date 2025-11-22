Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.23). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 96.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.