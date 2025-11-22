Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.02. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 679 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Broadway Financial worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

