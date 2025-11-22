Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Has $50.16 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,848 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $472.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.37.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $675.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.33.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

