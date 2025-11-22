California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.6667.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $45.57 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $311.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,769,000 after buying an additional 527,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $21,562,000. Amundi raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,276,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 369,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

