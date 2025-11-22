Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.78 and traded as low as GBX 32. Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 32, with a volume of 3,548 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of £14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.78.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (2.40) EPS for the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc will post 1.0293539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

