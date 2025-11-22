Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $8.16. Canfor shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 14,284 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

