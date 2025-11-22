Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $12.30. Capcom shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 102,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capcom Stock Up 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. Capcom had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Further Reading

