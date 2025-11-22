Capital One Financial Predicts Murphy Oil Q4 Earnings

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of MUR opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.65%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

