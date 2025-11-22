Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,492.28. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,259,165.64. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,941,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 440,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 110,543 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

