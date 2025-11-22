CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $26,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CBIZ Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.90. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $693.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.