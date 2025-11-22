Clean Harbors Q4 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

NYSE CLH opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.87 and its 200-day moving average is $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $263.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $147,632,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,217,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 127.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after acquiring an additional 504,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,608,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

