Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $131,433.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,006.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,679.36. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 83,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,226 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

