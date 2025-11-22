CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $50,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 591,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 40,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 258,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CMS stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.