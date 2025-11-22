Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 177 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 102,597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 249.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2,681.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $30,527,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $26,059,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $441.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.71 and its 200 day moving average is $479.22. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

