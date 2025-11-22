Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,962 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AHR opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

