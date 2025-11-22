Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,121 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,870,000 after buying an additional 3,297,728 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $60,535,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 392.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 881,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,503,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $511,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,725.90. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,227 shares of company stock worth $2,714,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $88.15 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $100.00 target price on shares of Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

View Our Latest Report on Rambus

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.