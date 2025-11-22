Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,925 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $9,423,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Genpact by 51.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 149.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,501,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after purchasing an additional 203,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on G. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

