Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.