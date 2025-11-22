Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,741 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,292 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,552,000 after purchasing an additional 163,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.30.

VOYA stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

