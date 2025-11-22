Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after buying an additional 284,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after buying an additional 121,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 43.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 361,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after buying an additional 109,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $144.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a yield of 46.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

