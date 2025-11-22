Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE BRBR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

