Comparing Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) & Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kingfisher pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Build-A-Bear Workshop pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Build-A-Bear Workshop has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and Kingfisher”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Build-A-Bear Workshop $522.52 million 1.23 $51.78 million $4.46 10.94 Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.41 $235.86 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Build-A-Bear Workshop and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kingfisher 2 3 1 0 1.83

Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Build-A-Bear Workshop is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Profitability

This table compares Build-A-Bear Workshop and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Build-A-Bear Workshop 11.34% 41.14% 19.56% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Build-A-Bear Workshop beats Kingfisher on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites and third-party marketplace sites. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

