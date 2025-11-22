Comparing Medifast (NYSE:MED) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Medifast has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $429.70 million 0.27 $2.09 million $0.01 1,062.40 Celsius $2.13 billion 4.73 $145.07 million $0.10 389.90

This table compares Medifast and Celsius”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medifast and Celsius, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Celsius 2 3 20 0 2.72

Medifast presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.31%. Celsius has a consensus target price of $62.95, suggesting a potential upside of 61.45%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celsius is more favorable than Medifast.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 0.76% 2.00% 1.50% Celsius 7.91% 36.88% 10.24%

Summary

Celsius beats Medifast on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

