Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,682 The Clorox Company $CLX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Clorox by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.