Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,102 OFG Bancorp $OFG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,755 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,749,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp
In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,021,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,131.55. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $1,033,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 184,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,247,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%
OFG stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
