Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,431,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,034,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Global by 444.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.85.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

