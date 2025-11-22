Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. $CRON

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,786,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 493,161 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 291.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 65,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $907.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Cronos Group had a net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

