Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $197,000 Position in Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,507 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 140,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

GSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.76%.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

