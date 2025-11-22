Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,016 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 524,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,163,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,314,000 after buying an additional 947,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

