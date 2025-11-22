Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $254,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 343.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

